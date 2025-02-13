Keshad Johnson News: Displays two-way play in G League
Johnson put forth 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals over 40 minutes in Thursday's 120-118 G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Johnson did it all for Sioux Falls in Thursday's outing, leading all players in blocks while finishing second in steals and scoring in a well-rounded showcase. Johnson has appeared in 22 G League outings this season, averaging 18.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
