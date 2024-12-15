Keshad Johnson News: Displays two-way play in victory

Johnson ended with 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block over 38 minutes in Friday's 114-111 G League win over Windy City.

Johnson dominated on both ends of the court in Friday's victory, leading all players in the contest in steals while finishing second on the team in rebounds in a well-rounded performance. Johnson has averaged 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks over 10 G League contests this season.