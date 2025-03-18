Keshad Johnson News: Flirts with 30 points as top scorer

Johnson notched 29 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 38 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League win over Iowa.

Johnson did a little bit of everything for Sioux Falls in Sunday's outing, leading all Skyforce players in scoring and shots made while securing a team-high-tying trio of blocks defensively. Johnson has appeared in 27 G League games, averaging 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per outing.