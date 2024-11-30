Keshad Johnson News: Goes for 32 points in G League

Johnson ended with 32 points (13-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes Friday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 132-114 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Johnson has averaged 23.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals over eight G League contests this season. The undrafted rookie out of Arizona is one of the Heat's three two-way players but is still waiting to make his NBA debut.