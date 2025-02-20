Keshad Johnson News: Headed to G League

The Heat assigned Johnson to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday.

Johnson will rejoin the Sioux Falls squad ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Iowa Wolves. The 23-year-old forward has played in nine games for Skyforce this season, filling up the stat sheet every time he steps on the floor. He averages 15.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game, shooting 52.9 percent from the field for the G League squad.