Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keshad Johnson headshot

Keshad Johnson News: Headed to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

The Heat assigned Johnson to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday.

Johnson will rejoin the Sioux Falls squad ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Iowa Wolves. The 23-year-old forward has played in nine games for Skyforce this season, filling up the stat sheet every time he steps on the floor. He averages 15.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game, shooting 52.9 percent from the field for the G League squad.

Keshad Johnson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now