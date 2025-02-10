Fantasy Basketball
Keshad Johnson News: Heads to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 9:04am

Miami assigned Johnson to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday.

Johnson was upgraded from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal on Dec. 26, but he's averaged just 6.1 minutes per game over seven appearances with the Heat since then. The rookie will link up with the Skyforce and will presumably see extended minutes Monday in the club's matchup with the Rip City Remix.

