Keshad Johnson News: Leader in scoring in G League win

Johnson posted 28 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 31 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 win over Motor City.

Johnson once again lifted Sioux Falls in Sunday's victory, sparking an offensive outburst by leading all players in scoring in another near 30-point performance. In nine outings this season, Johnson has averaged 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.