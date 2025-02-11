Keshad Johnson News: Leading rebounder in double-double

Johnson finished with 18 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 40 minutes in Monday's 139-119 G League loss to Rip City.

Johnson held things down in the paint in Monday's contest, leading all players in rebounds en route to a double-double performance. Johnson has appeared in 20 G League outings, averaging 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.