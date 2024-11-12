Keshad Johnson News: Leads team in scoring Tuesday

Johnson recorded 26 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal during 33 minutes in Tuesday's 106-97 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Johnson finished with a game-high scoring total and came close to a double-double, but it wasn't enough for the hosts to avoid defeat. It was his second G League start of the 2024-25 campaign, and his averages increased to 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.