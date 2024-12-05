Keshad Johnson News: Makes second career appearance

Johnson provided two rebounds in six minutes during Wednesday's 134-93 win over the Lakers.

Johnson suited up for just the second time in his young career, albeit for just six minutes during garbage time. While he has been putting up encouraging numbers in the G League, it took two blowouts for Johnson to enter the rotation. At this point, it appears as though he is going to continue to be someone who is utilized sparingly, if and when the situation calls for it.