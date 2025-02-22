Keshad Johnson News: Nears double-double in G League

Johnson ended with 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 39 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League win over Iowa.

Johnson put forth a balanced effort in Thursday's contest, leading all players in blocks while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing as one of four players with 20 or more points in a near double-double performance. Johnson has appeared in 23 G League contests, averaging 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.