Keshad Johnson headshot

Keshad Johnson News: Notches first double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 11:43am

Johnson totaled 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 107-100 win over the G League Cleveland Charge.

Johnson turned in a below-average shooting night, but he still managed to score in double figures, finishing third on his team behind Nassir Little (19 points) and Malik Williams (17 points). Johnson also secured his first double-double of the campaign by racking up a game-high 13 boards.

Keshad Johnson
Miami Heat
