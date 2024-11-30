Keshad Johnson News: Passes 30 points in double-double

Johnson ended with 32 points (13-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes in Friday's 132-114 win over Motor City.

Johnson dominated Friday's contests in scoring and on the glass, leading all Sioux Falls players in rebounds while ending as one of two players with at least 30 points in a double-double performance. Johnson has averaged 23.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals over eight contests this season.