Keshad Johnson News: Plays career-high 12 minutes
The Heat recalled Johnson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday. He then closed with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 12 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Pacers.
Johnson made just his fourth NBA appearance Thursday and posted career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and minutes. If the relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Heat continues to sour, Johnson could receive increased playing time moving forward.
