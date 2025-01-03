Keshad Johnson News: Plays career-high 12 minutes

The Heat recalled Johnson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday. He then closed with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 12 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Pacers.

Johnson made just his fourth NBA appearance Thursday and posted career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and minutes. If the relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Heat continues to sour, Johnson could receive increased playing time moving forward.