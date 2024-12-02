Keshad Johnson News: Posts 28 points in G League

Johnson posted 28 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes Sunday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 133-110 win over the Motor City Cruise.

In nine G League outings this season, Johnson has averaged 24.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 35.1 minutes per contest. The undrafted rookie is on a two-way deal with the Heat but has yet to make his NBA debut.