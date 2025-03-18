Fantasy Basketball
Keshad Johnson headshot

Keshad Johnson News: Puts up 29 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 10:55am

Johnson notched 29 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 38 minutes Sunday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 121-101 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Johnson was upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract with the Heat on Dec. 26, but he's made just seven appearances with Miami since then and none in nearly two months. He'll continue to see ample playing time when assigned to Sioux Falls.

Keshad Johnson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
