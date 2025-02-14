Fantasy Basketball
Keshad Johnson headshot

Keshad Johnson News: Recalled Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 8:30am

The Heat recalled Johnson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday.

Johnson will rejoin the parent club, though it is unclear whether he'll stick around for its first game back after the All-Star break against Toronto on Feb. 21. The 23-year-old has received little playing time in the NBA of late. However, he is averaging 18.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks across 35.6 minutes per game in 22 G League outings.

Keshad Johnson
Miami Heat
