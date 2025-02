Miami recalled Johnson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday.

Johnson is coming off an impressive showing in Sunday's 118-113 G League loss to Austin, finishing with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes. He's unlikely to see much action at the NBA level, however.