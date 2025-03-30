Fantasy Basketball
Keshad Johnson headshot

Keshad Johnson News: Recalled to NBA on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

The Heat recalled Johnson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce before Saturday's 118-95 win over the 76ers. He posted one rebound across two minutes.

Johnson saw the court in an NBA game for the first time since Jan. 23. Despite being on the Heat's 15-man roster since December, the 23-year-old forward made 32 appearances in the G League this season, during which he averaged 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks across 35.1 minutes per game.

