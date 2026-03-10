Keshad Johnson News: Rejoins parent club
The Heat recalled Johnson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday.
Johnson will rejoin the Heat ahead of Tuesday's game against the Wizards but hasn't been a regular part of the rotation this season and is unlikely to be in store for much more than garbage-time minutes. The 24-year-old appeared in four games during his most recent stint in the G League and averaged 13.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest during that stretch.
