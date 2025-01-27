Keshad Johnson News: Returns from G League

Miami recalled Johnson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday.

Johnson will be back with Miami ahead of Monday's matchup with Orlando after playing back-to-back games for the Skyforce on Friday and Saturday. Over his 17 outings in the G League this season, Johnson is averaging 19.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per contest, but playing time will likely be hard to come by for the undrafted rookie at the NBA level.