Keshad Johnson News: Scores season-high 15 points

Johnson totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 loss to the Hornets.

Johnson filled the stat sheet in this blowout loss, and he made the most of his minutes out there, as this was just the second time -- and first since late November -- in which he logged at least 20 minutes. Even though Johnson can post decent numbers from time to time, the uncertainty of his role limits his upside in most formats, leaving him as a streaming alternative and not much else.