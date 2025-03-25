Keshad Johnson News: Top rebounder in double-double

Johnson ended with 19 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Monday's 124-113 G League win over Rip City.

Johnson had a strong outing in the paint in Monday's victory, leading all Sioux Falls players in rebounds while securing a pair of steals and concluding with a double-double in a near 20-point performance. Johnson has appeared in 30 G League outings, averaging 17.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.