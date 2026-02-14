Keshad Johnson headshot

Keshad Johnson News: Wins Slam Dunk Contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 5:02pm

Johnson defeated Carter Bryant in the final round of Saturday's 2026 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Johnson scored 92.8 points in the first round and advanced to the final alongside Carter Bryant (94.8), beating Jaxson Hayes (91.8) and Jase Richardson (88.8). While Bryant delivered the only 50-point dunk of the night during the final round, Johnson impressed with two strong slams, totaling 97.4 points to Bryant's 93.0. Johnson becomes the third Heat player to win the contest, joining Derrick Jones (2020) and Harold Miner (1993, 1995).

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keshad Johnson
