Keshawn Justice News: Continues to make impact from deep

Justice ended with 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 121-119 win over the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

It was an inefficient scoring output for Justice, who also turned the ball over a team-high four times Tuesday. The 25-year-old is shooting just 39.7 percent from the field as a member of the starting lineup during the G League regular season. Still, he's shooting 37.5 percent from deep while averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes over 22 contests in the first unit.