Keshawn Justice News: Flirts with double-double off bench

Justice produced 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 127-118 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Justice operated off the bench for the first time this season but remained productive. It was his third double-digit scoring performance through four games, and his seven rebounds tied a season-high mark.