Keshawn Justice News: Solid production off bench

Justice mustered 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 115-100 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Justice scored in double figures for a second straight game and for the sixth time this season. He's made at least one three-pointer in all 11 of his G League appearances this season, shooting 38.5 percent on 5.9 attempts per game.