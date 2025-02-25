Keshawn Justice News: Ties season high with six threes

Justice ended with 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-96 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Justice's game-high six three-pointers Monday tied his season best. Over 18 games as a starter during the G League regular season, the 25-year-old has posted averages of 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes.