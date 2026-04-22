Keshon Gilbert Injury: Undergoes surgery Tuesday

The Hawks announced Wednesday that Gilbert underwent core muscle surgery Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in June.

A two-way player for Atlanta, Gilbert is not eligible to play in the postseason and will be re-evaluated ahead of Summer League. The 22-year-old guard appeared in four regular-season games between the Hawks and Wizards in 2025-26, averaging 4.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 18.5 minutes per contest.