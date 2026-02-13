Keshon Gilbert News: Assigned to G League
Washington assigned Gilbert to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Thursday.
Gilbert is back with the Wizards' G League affiliate following a short stint in the parent team, who signed him to a 10-day contract on Jan. 6. The 22-year-old rookie could continue to see action in the lower-level league, where he's averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest this season.
