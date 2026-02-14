Keshon Gilbert News: Back with parent club

The Wizards recalled Gilbert from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Friday.

Gilbert, who signed a 10-day pact with the Wizards on Feb. 6, joined Capital City for its 119-107 loss to the Greensboro Swarm on Thursday, during which he tallied 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. The 22-year-old guard's contract is set to expire before Thursday's game against Indiana, so he'll likely return to the Go-Go unless he lands a second 10-day deal.