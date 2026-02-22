Keshon Gilbert News: Efficient in loss

Gilbert totaled 34 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and seven assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's 128-125 G League loss to the Noblesville Boom.

Gilbert was sharp on his attempts from the field and added stellar free-throw production during Saturday's clash, leading to a season-high 34 points. Gilbert has now started in nine of his last 10 games and could retain a meaningful role going forward.