Keshon Gilbert News: Outstanding performance in G League

Gilbert produced 28 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and five steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 129-120 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Gilbert was productive despite the defeat, leading his squad in scoring, assists and steals while recording a double-double that missed just two rebounds to become a triple-double. After signing a two-way deal with Atlanta on March 3, Gilbert has featured exclusively for the G League club, averaging 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game across seven starts in that span.