Keshon Gilbert News: Productive in victory

Gilbert tallied 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block during 35 minutes in Thursday's 113-110 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Gilbert delivered one of his most efficient efforts of the season and added all-around contributions against the G League Magic. The 24 points tied Gilbert's fifth-highest mark in 32 games played during the current campaign.