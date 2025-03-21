Kessler Edwards Injury: Will be inactive Friday

Head coach Jason Kidd said that Edwards (not injury related) won't play in Friday's game against the Pistons, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Edwards has just one game of eligibility remaining on his two-way contract, though Kidd relayed that the forward will travel with the team for its upcoming four-game road trip. The Mavericks will likely still be without Anthony Davis (thigh), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee) during that road trip, meaning the club could rely heavily on Kai Jones and Dwight Powell at center.