Kessler Edwards headshot

Kessler Edwards News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Edwards has been elevated to the starting lineup for Monday's game against Sacramento, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.

Edwards will rejoin the starting lineup due to absences from Anthony Davis (adductor) and P.J. Washington (ankle). Monday night will be Edwards' third start out of his last four games and fourth overall, but expect Naji Marshall and potentially Olivier-Maxence Prosper to occupy the majority of the team's minutes at power forward.

