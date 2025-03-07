Kessler Edwards News: Back in starting lineup Friday
Edwards is in Dallas' starting lineup against Memphis on Friday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Edwards came off the bench in Wednesday's 137-107 loss to the Bucks, but he has been inserted back into the starting lineup for Friday's contest. The 2021 second-round pick has averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 15.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
