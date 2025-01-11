Kessler Edwards News: Big night on boards in G League

Edwards finished with 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks over 36 minutes Friday during the G League Texas Legends' 105-89 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Edwards, who is on a two-way deal with the Mavs, has yet to crack the NBA rotation, so he continues to see tune-up opportunities in the G League. He led the Legends in rebounds Friday night and has grabbed double-digit boards in two of his last three appearances.