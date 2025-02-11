Kessler Edwards News: Blocks two shots

Edwards had six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 129-128 overtime loss to Sacramento.

Edwards drew the start at forward Monday with Anthony Davis (adductor) and P.J. Washington (ankle) sidelined. He had a strong showing on the defensive end, but Edwards is typically a low-usage player that doesn't make a ton of noise in the box score. Over his last five games, he's averaging 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals in 17.0 minutes.