Kessler Edwards News: Blocks two shots
Edwards had six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 129-128 overtime loss to Sacramento.
Edwards drew the start at forward Monday with Anthony Davis (adductor) and P.J. Washington (ankle) sidelined. He had a strong showing on the defensive end, but Edwards is typically a low-usage player that doesn't make a ton of noise in the box score. Over his last five games, he's averaging 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals in 17.0 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now