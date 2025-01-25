Kessler Edwards News: Fails to score in return to bench

Edwards ended Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Celtics with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 12 minutes.

Edwards moved back to the bench following the return of Klay Thompson. As expected, the move signaled an end to any chance Kessler had of being a meaningful contributor. Outside of his spot start in the previous game, Edwards had logged more than 10 minutes only once all season. It would appear as though he is on the outside looking in when it comes to playing a sizeable role moving forward.