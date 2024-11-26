Kessler Edwards News: Grabs 16 rebounds in G League

Edwards produced eight points (2-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 114-112 win over the Osceola Magic.

Edwards remains under a two-way contract with the Mavericks, but considering he's still not part of the Dallas roster even with Luka Doncic (wrist) currently sidelined, it's unlikely the parent club will call for his services unless injuries really begin to mount. He's now made two appearances for the Legends this season.