Kessler Edwards News: Season-best effort Thursday

Edwards amassed 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 win over Miami.

Making his third straight start for the shorthanded Mavs, Edwards set season highs in points and rebounds while handling a massive workload. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes over those three contests, and with both Anthony Davis (thigh) and Daniel Gafford (knee) both facing extended absences, there could still be a role for Edwards on the other side of the All-Star break.