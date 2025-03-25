Kessler Edwards News: Starting sans Davis

Edwards will start in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The two-way forward will receive the starting nod due to Anthony Davis (thigh) being sidelined. Edwards has been inactive for the club's last two outings, as he is one matchup away from reaching the maximum number of games allotted to two-way players. After Tuesday's game, the 24-year-old is expected to rejoin the club's G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, for the remainder of its season. However, the Mavericks could sign Edwards to a standard contract starting April 10, so there remains a possibility that he could suit up for the parent club again this year.