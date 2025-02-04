Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Cross headshot

Kevin Cross News: Another double-digit scoring effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Cross logged 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over the Charge.

It wasn't the most efficient scoring outing by Cross, but he hit double-digit scoring figures for the fourth time in his past five games Monday. Across these past five contests, the undrafted rookie is averaging 14.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.4 minutes while shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

Kevin Cross
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now