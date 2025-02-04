Kevin Cross News: Another double-digit scoring effort

Cross logged 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over the Charge.

It wasn't the most efficient scoring outing by Cross, but he hit double-digit scoring figures for the fourth time in his past five games Monday. Across these past five contests, the undrafted rookie is averaging 14.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.4 minutes while shooting 55.8 percent from the field.