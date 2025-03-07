Kevin Cross News: Instant offense off bench in win
Cross finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes during Thursday's 140-118 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Cross provided a lift off the bench Thursday, producing his highest scoring output since the Feb. 13 loss to the Valley Suns. Over his last 10 games (one start), the undrafted rookie is averaging 9.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 17.7 minutes while shooting 54.7 percent from the field.
Kevin Cross
Free Agent
