Kevin Durant Injury: Considered game-to-game
Head coach Ime Udoka stated postgame that Durant's status is game-to-game due to his left ankle injury, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
Durant has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain and bone bruise, but there is a chance he returns in the first round, according to Udoka. His next opportunity to suit up comes in Game 5 on Wednesday. This is a positive development as the Rockets look to mount a 3-0 series comeback.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 242 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 242 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 242 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More