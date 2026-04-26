Kevin Durant headshot

Kevin Durant Injury: Considered game-to-game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Head coach Ime Udoka stated postgame that Durant's status is game-to-game due to his left ankle injury, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Durant has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain and bone bruise, but there is a chance he returns in the first round, according to Udoka. His next opportunity to suit up comes in Game 5 on Wednesday. This is a positive development as the Rockets look to mount a 3-0 series comeback.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 24
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Alex Barutha
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago