Kevin Durant Injury: Deemed GTD

Durant (thumb) will warm up before a decision is made regarding his availability for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Durant participated in shootaround Wednesday morning, but he'll be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Should he be held out, Royce O'Neale, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen could see more action.