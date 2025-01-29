Kevin Durant Injury: Deemed GTD
Durant (thumb) will warm up before a decision is made regarding his availability for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Durant participated in shootaround Wednesday morning, but he'll be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Should he be held out, Royce O'Neale, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen could see more action.
