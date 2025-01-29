Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Injury: Deemed GTD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 4:43pm

Durant (thumb) will warm up before a decision is made regarding his availability for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Durant participated in shootaround Wednesday morning, but he'll be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Should he be held out, Royce O'Neale, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen could see more action.

Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns

