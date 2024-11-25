Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Injury: Expected back Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 12:46pm

Durant (calf), who's officially listed as probable, is planning to return to the court for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Durant returned to practice Sunday, and it was reported at the time that he was on track for Tuesday. Barring a setback in warmups, it sounds like Durant will make his first appearance since Nov. 8. In addition to Durant, the Suns are planning on having Bradley Beal (calf) available as well. With this news, players such as Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie will offer less upside in fantasy formats.

Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns
