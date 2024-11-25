Kevin Durant Injury: Expected back Tuesday

Durant (calf), who's officially listed as probable, is planning to return to the court for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Durant returned to practice Sunday, and it was reported at the time that he was on track for Tuesday. Barring a setback in warmups, it sounds like Durant will make his first appearance since Nov. 8. In addition to Durant, the Suns are planning on having Bradley Beal (calf) available as well. With this news, players such as Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie will offer less upside in fantasy formats.