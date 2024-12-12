Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Durant headshot

Kevin Durant Injury: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Durant (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Durant has been battling through a left ankle sprain but recorded 90 percent participation in Wednesday's practice and appears on track to suit up Friday. He's missed three straight games, so the Suns may keep a close eye on his minutes in an effort to ensure he doesn't suffer any setbacks, assuming he gets the green light ahead of tipoff.

Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now