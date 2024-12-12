Kevin Durant Injury: Expected to play Friday
Durant (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Durant has been battling through a left ankle sprain but recorded 90 percent participation in Wednesday's practice and appears on track to suit up Friday. He's missed three straight games, so the Suns may keep a close eye on his minutes in an effort to ensure he doesn't suffer any setbacks, assuming he gets the green light ahead of tipoff.
