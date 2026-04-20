Kevin Durant Injury: Game-time call for Game 2
Durant (knee) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 on Tuesday against the Lakers, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
Durant, who missed Game 1 due to a right knee contusion, was a partial participant in Monday's practice. The Rockets are likely to re-evaluate him closer to Tuesday's tipoff. If Durant is unable to suit up, Houston would likely be forced to start Josh Okogie once again.
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